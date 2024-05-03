Xeikon has announced details of the next evolution Panther inkjet technology as the leading press manufacturer prepares for the world premiere of the Xeikon PX3300HD, a new 1200 dpi digital press that will be launched at drupa 2024. Developed for high quality labels, the five-color machine offers a 330mm printing width and speeds up to 70 m/min, even when printing with high opacity white. In addition, Xeikon PX3300HD utilizes a newly developed ink series, PX-Cure LED HD, to ensure perfect curing, while supporting sustainability targets for converters.

“As inkjet technology continues to mature, there’s a clear need to update Xeikon’s Panther portfolio with a higher resolution option to meet specific customer requests. Consequently, we’re now introducing a 1200 dpi engine to complement the existing 600 dpi product range,” states Jeroen Van Bauwel, Director Solution Design. “The new Xeikon PX3300HD will extend the capabilities for printers by giving them the tools to reach excellent quality at even higher productivity levels in a TCO-friendly way (Total Cost of Ownership).”

A small footprint machine, Xeikon PX3300HD excels at producing high durability, full-color labels for diverse markets, covering up to 88% of Pantone colors within Delta E 2 (rising to 94% within Delta E 3). To meet the specific requirements of the higher resolution engine, Xeikon has developed new PX-Cure LED HD inks. The new inks match the sustainability benefits of the recently introduced PantherCure UV LED series for Xeikon 600-dpi inkjet presses, including significant savings in energy consumption, instant warm up for more agile operation, and 10 times longer lamp life compared to traditional UV arc lamps, resulting in lower waste.

Combining superior image quality and resolution with remarkable productivity, the new press leverages Xerox W-Series industrial inkjet printheads with dedicated waveforms and screening software developed by Xeikon. Furthermore, PX3300HD is fully prepared for hybrid printing to increase productivity, with the option to add Xeikon’s modular inline LCUs (Label Converting Units) and a large unwinder for longer uninterrupted production runs.

The highly efficient print workflow presented by Xeikon PX3300HD is driven by the powerful Xeikon X-800 DFE (Digital Front End), supplying faster job turnaround and just-in-time delivery. Color management is an integral part of the software: every X-800 comes with a Pantone license so customers can easily convert all the latest Pantone colors for their press and substrates. In addition, the basic press configuration offers efficient operational support with an inline camera for quality inspection included by default. Adjusting registration, stitching and compensation for missing nozzles, all measured and corrected in a fully automated way, this feature also helps to alleviate ongoing issues with finding skilled staff to run the press, while extending the lifetime of the printheads and ensuring consistent high quality.

Van Bauwel concludes, “This extension of Xeikon’s inkjet capabilities is an incredibly exciting development for customers. It offers them a very cost-effective and highly competitive opportunity to scale their businesses, so they can supply profitable luxury market segments with exceptional productivity and quality. We are currently well underway with customer trials and will start sales at drupa. I’d like to encourage all attendees to make their way to Hall 11, booth A01, to experience the PX3300HD 1200 dpi press running live and discuss their future path in inkjet for labels and packaging with Xeikon.”

To learn more about Xeikon, please visit https://xeikon.com/en.