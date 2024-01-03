Afinia Label is proud to announce the launch of the X350 Digital Roll to Roll Press, a state-of-the-art solution designed for high-volume, versatile label printing.

The X350 sets a new standard in the industry with its ability to handle a variety of printing tasks, including continuous labels, die-cut labels, and flexible packaging materials, making it an indispensable tool for businesses looking to expand their printing capabilities.

A standout feature of the X350 is its large 350mm roll width and capacity, which accommodates a broad range of media sizes and types. The printer boasts advanced pigment inks that are not only durable and resistant to water, UV, and other elements but are also environmentally friendly and safe for indirect food contact. This makes the X350 an ideal choice for food packaging and environmentally conscious businesses.

The X350 is designed with large ink tanks, each holding 2L of CMYK ink, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing the need for frequent refills. The energy-efficient design of the printer not only reduces energy expenses but also maintains high performance, providing cost savings.

Key features include a user-friendly 21-inch touchscreen interface, cloud-based RIP software for advanced print and color control, and optional inline slitter attachment for additional versatility. The X350's nozzle redundancy ensures consistent print quality, making it reliable for large-scale printing projects. The X350's media sensors allow for full-bleed printing. This feature is particularly useful on die-cut label rolls, enhancing overall efficiency. It can also print on continuous stock that can be cut and finished offline, offering significant cost savings over outsourcing.

"The X350 is setting a new benchmark for speed, print quality, and value. This press delivers durable, high-resolution printing with low ink costs and low power consumption,” said Mike Atkins, National Sales Manager at Afinia Label. “Its small footprint and big capabilities will make it very attractive to businesses who need to bring label printing in house, but do not want the large capital outlay required for big, complicated digital presses."

Afinia is now accepting orders for the X350. For more information or to request a free sample, contact Afinia Label at 888-215-3966 or sales@afinialabel.com.