Primera Technology, Inc., a leading manufacturer of specialized digital printing equipment, announced on Wednesday its new AP380 Label Applicator. This state-of-the-art applicator is designed to streamline the label application process on round or cylindrical containers, offering increased speeds and new features.

The AP380 Label Applicator boasts a host of features that make the labeling process faster and more efficient. With approximately 30% faster speed than Primera’s AP360/362 label applicators, it ensures labels are applied swiftly and accurately, providing a seamless finish on a wide variety of containers. The inclusion of an all-new label liner rewinder further optimizes operations by keeping the waste liner material off the floor and winding it into a roll for easy disposal.

Key Features of the AP380 Label Applicator

Precision Labeling: The AP380 applies labels with impeccable precision, ensuring a professional appearance for every finished product.

Increased Speeds: The applicator's enhanced speed capabilities result in a significant boost in labeling efficiency, allowing for more containers to be labeled per hour.

Label Liner Rewinder: The waste liner is rewound as the labels are applied to the container, allowing for less clutter during high-usage periods.

User-Friendly Operation: The AP380's intuitive design makes it easy to operate, providing a hassle-free labeling experience.

Reliable Performance: With its ultra-reliable mechanical flag switch instead of ultrasonic sensors that must be "trained," AP380 is expected to be the most robust and easy-to-use semi-automatic applicator available. Primera's purpose-built flag switch has been installed in over 38,000 AP-Series applicators and is known for its longevity and reliability with various label types and thicknesses.

Made In America: As with all of Primera's products, AP380 is manufactured in the United States in Plymouth, Minnesota.

“We are excited to introduce the AP380 Label Applicator, which represents a significant advancement in label application technology,” said Mark D. Strobel, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “This applicator not only speeds up production rates but also elevates product presentation, a critical factor in driving sales. With the AP380, labels are applied flawlessly and reliably, ensuring a consistent look across every package.”

The AP380 Label Applicator complements Primera’s comprehensive range of label printing and applicator solutions, including the LX-Series color label printers and AP360/AP550 Label Applicators. It is also compatible with labels produced using various printing methods, such as flexographic, offset, and thermal transfer.

AP380 is available now at https://www.primera.com/ap380-label-applicator-config.html.







