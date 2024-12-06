After what felt like an infinite period of anticipation, PACK EXPO International finally took place last month in Chicago, Illinois. With close to 2,700 exhibitors, the 4-day event was held at the cavernous McCormick Place Convention Center. Having been to this venue several times in the past, I can say with confidence that I have never seen it so busy.

This was the first time in my career that I was able to attend PACK EXPO, and it was truly an experience unlike any other. Being able to see firsthand the various packaging solutions and innovations on display provided insights that cannot be captured on computer screen. My several booth visits at PACK EXPO allowed me to take a step beyond my usual role as a writer and embrace a new one as an observer. Here are some highlights from my time at PACK EXPO:

My week started off with a visit to Mettler-Toledo’s booth. There, I was able to get a closer look at the company’s X52 Dual Energy x-ray inspection system. This innovative solution allows for the detection of low density, hard-to-find contaminants, enhancing product safety and integrity.

Additionally, I stopped by Plastic Ingenuity’s booth to discuss their unique solutions when it comes to sustainability in packaging. In an era where paper materials are in high demand, Plastic Ingenuity takes a different approach by making the use of plastic more sustainable. Their solutions are available in a wide range of markets, including food and beverage, healthcare and consumer goods.

I also made a point to stop by Coesia’s booth. As one of the largest at the event, Coesia’s exhibit showcased a litany of their companies, including Norden, R.A Jones and PWR. Norden’s NTP 80 caught my eye, as the carton and tray packer can package both bottles and tubes. PWR also had a fun display, as the company was using its SMARTLINE pick-and-place solution to spell out “PWR” with cookies.

While I regrettably could not go to every exhibit at PACK EXPO, the one thing that became clear was just how dynamic the industry can be. The future of packaging innovation looks bright.





Bobby Douglas

Associate Editor, Packaging Strategies

(248) 885-0184

douglasb@bnpmedia.com