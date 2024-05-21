✕

Global Pouch Forum is the prime destination to hear about current packaging topics.

Global Pouch Forum launched in 1997, with the foresight that the flexible pouch would become the predominate force in packaging. Now, after 27 years of expertise and innovation, Global Pouch Forum remains the go-to event to get the most up-to-date information from experts and network with leaders and innovators who develop, supply, buy, or recommend flexible materials, including pouches, films, and machinery. This annual event is the gateway to current and emerging innovation in the flexible packaging market, including the ever-growing opportunities for using pouch packaging for food, beverage, personal care, beauty, household, healthcare, medical, and other consumer packaged goods (CPGs).

Head back to the beach and join global CPG producers, converters, and suppliers of materials, equipment, and technology in our new location – Clearwater, Florida – to discover the future of packaging together.

Back to the Beach!

Global Pouch Forum is returning to Florida in 2024! Join us in Clearwater, an enviable location steps from Sand Key Park's nature trails and surf-ready beaches.

Global Pouch Forum allows attendees to learn from top CPG brands in the industry.

Learn from Leading CPG Executives

Education is a core aspect of Global Pouch Forum. Hear case studies and best practices on pouches that offer shelf appeal, innovation, functionality and convenience, including our Innovation Spotlight presentations featuring the available and commercialized solutions honored by The Flexible Packaging Association.

Connect with Suppliers and Service Providers

Our Exhibition features suppliers of pouch and flexible packaging materials, machinery and components along with converters, technology developers and contract service providers. Meet the industry’s leading providers offering the latest in technologies, innovations and support.

Showcase Your Products and Services

The industry professionals who gather at the Global Pouch Forum are among those responsible for making the pouch the fastest-growing segment in packaging. Don’t miss your chance to position your brand at the forefront of pouch innovation and meet with hundreds of influential executives and industry consultants.