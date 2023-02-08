Southern Recipe Small Batch, a pork rinds company, was recently honored for its new packaging redesign at the American Packaging Awards last November.

Focusing primarily on pork rinds and bean dip, Southern Recipe Small Batch offers a variety of flavors, like Korean BBQ and Spicy Dill, while also giving consumers larger portions and healthier options than its competitors.

Presented by Graphic Design USA, the American Packaging Awards honor innovation in design, shelf appeal, and communication to consumers.

“We’re thrilled to be acknowledged for our package design,” said Kathryn Amatriain, Director of Marketing for Southern Recipe Small Batch. “We continually strive to be known as the category leader, and our package design’s ability to communicate to consumers and pop off the shelf is just one way that we strive to do so.”

Both designed by Cyber Graphics, a package design and branding company, Southern Recipe Small Batch took home two honors for both its core fried and oven baked pork rinds and its new Pop-at-Home Pork Rind Pellets packaging.

“For many years we have evolved the Southern Recipe Small Batch brand, striving to keep current with consumer trends, their likes as well as their needs,” stated John Davis, Creative Director of Cyber Graphics. “The Southern Recipe Small Batch brand has deep roots dating back six decades to Mary Rudolph’s home kitchen recipe. Their approach to new product development is very similar to a craft distillery refining their product offering while not losing sight of where they came from.”

To learn more about Southern Recipe Small Batch and Cyber Graphics, visit southernrecipesmallbatch.com and cyber-graphics.com.



