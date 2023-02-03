Bringing together over 500 attendees and 100 exhibitors, Converters Expo South will unite leading converters and manufacturers across the southeast region. Taking place at the Charlotte (NC) Convention Center on February 22, 2023, the one-day event will present attendees with opportunities to experience the latest converting technology, meet with vendors, and network with industry peers.

Arranged by leading industry publications Packaging Strategies and Flexible Packaging, Converters Expo South features a full day of excitement revolving around the packaging industry.

The event will feature several Vendor Education Sessions touching on topics of key importance for converters and manufacturers.

For example, Jennifer Heathcote, Vice President Business Development at GEW (EC) Limited, will explain how to offset rising energy costs via UV curing.

“Corporate net zero pledges, disproportionate investments in renewable power generation at the expense of hydrocarbon and nuclear power generation, and growing electricity demand that outpaces planned increases in supply are stressing an already strained electrical grid,” the summary of Heathcote’s education session notes. “Over the next decade, the resulting impact on manufacturers will be steadily rising electricity costs and more frequent rolling blackouts. Conventional UV curing and especially UV LED curing offers manufacturers a way to offset rising energy costs.”

An itinerary for the event is provided below:

Visit packagingstrategies.com/converters-expo-south for more information about Converters Expo South.

For exhibition and sponsorship opportunities, contact:

Tony Stein, Group Events Sales Manager

484-467-7236

steint@bnpmedia.com





For any additional questions, contact:

Doug Peckenpaugh, Group Publisher

847-770-5916

peckenpaughd@bnpmedia.com



