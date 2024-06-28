All4Labels Global Packaging Group, one of the world’s leading label and packaging companies, inaugurated its first plant in the northeast of Brazil on June 27 in the municipality of Conde (Pernambuco state). With this plant in the João Pessoa metropolitan region, All4Labels now has 12 plants in the country. All4Labels has 56 units around the world and more than 6,000 employees, serving approximately 13,000 customers.

The new site is strategically positioned to support the expansion plans of the Group in the region. All4Labels will invest up to 3 million EUR by the end of 2025 to equip the new site with state-of-the-art flexo technology. The new hub will best serve customers located in the Northeast of Brazil. The region is fast growing in the Food, Health, Home and Personal Care markets, which is responsible for 11% of the Brazilian GDP.

“We are able to face any challenges related to people’s well-being and to protect our planet with the best premium, sustainable solutions and products, offering customers in the Northeast of Brazil quality, sustainability, security of supply and innovation, with a diversified portfolio and fast response times. Our global DNA and focus on developing new packaging together with our customers guarantee the finest embellishments and customized projects, ensuring a high level of service and continuous technological progress in the region,” says Jaison Schlickmann, Vice President of Sales in South and Central America at All4Labels.

All4Labels is known as a global company with regional service, committed to contribute to the development of the northeastern packaging and label market, initially with self-adhesives and already planning to expand into digital printing.

“We’re very excited to be expanding into a region of Brazil. Our goal is to offer high-quality service and security of supply focused on local brands, bringing packaging innovation to the Northeast. All4Labels is a solid partner for local customers that values quality, dynamism and flexibility,” says Guenther Weymans, CEO at All4Labels.

The multinational’s first factory in the Northeast of Brazil began operating on June 1, 2024. The official presentation and opening took place on June 27.