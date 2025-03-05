INX International held an open house event on February 27, with invited guests touring the new state-of-the-art flexographic and gravure manufacturing facility in Cabreúva, Brazil. Representatives from INX and parent company Sakata INX, as well as local officials, were in attendance. It is located in São Paulo, the same state where INX built a new metal decorating plant to produce 2-piece inks that debuted in October 2018.

Bryce Kristo, INX President and CEO, attended and spoke at the event.

“We are very excited about expanding our presence in South America once again,” he said. “The São Paulo region is a large economic hub that allows us to service the Brazilian market and extend ourselves throughout the country. We are in the beginning stages of developing a campus environment that will be our flagship location in South America.”

Construction of the 65,000-square-foot facility began in mid-2023 and is the first part of a master plan complex. Cabreúva is a thriving and growing city with a population now exceeding 50,000 and is only 25 miles from the INX metal decorating plant in Itatiba. Guilherme Ribeiro, INX Vice President of South American Operations, is optimistic about its future.

“Our business is poised to play a significant role in the growth and development of this city. Cabreúva stands to benefit greatly from the prosperity we aim to bring, and the mayor is thrilled about this opportunity. We’ve already received a substantial number of job applications from local residents,” he acknowledged.

Ribeiro said the facility sits on 20 acres of land and includes a separate 8,000-square-foot space housing INX’s Latin American Corporate office.

“This manufacturing facility was built with advanced milling and dispersion equipment, and full laboratory capabilities. When it becomes fully operational, we expect to have 150 employees and anticipate producing 2,000 tons of product per month to supply the South American region,” said Ribeiro.

“It will supply solvent-based ink across Brazil and to a significant portion of South America. This facility is central to our strategy of delivering the highest quality products to the market, and it will substantially enhance the caliber of our services.”

Ribeiro was pleased with the event’s festivities and indicated a customer open house is being planned for the last week of March.

“The market is highly enthusiastic about our new plant. Customers are excited to benefit from the newest and best facility on the continent, and our partners are equally pleased. This campus has enough space for future expansion to support our digital, metal decorating, water-based and other product lines.”

About INX International Ink Co.

INX International Ink Co. is the third largest producer of inks in North America, with full-service subsidiaries in Europe and South America and is part of Sakata INX worldwide operations. The company offers a complete line of ink and coating solutions technology for commercial, packaging and digital applications. As a leading global manufacturer of inkjet inks, the company provides a full palette of digital ink systems, advanced technologies and integrated services. Stay updated on the latest developments and follow INX on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X, or visit the website.



