Entries are now being accepted through April 28 for the sixth annual Colored by INX Can Design Contest. For every brand owner, design agency, marketer and metal decorator, this contest represents the chance to showcase your best work and creativity. To be eligible, entrants need only to have produced a commercial can design before January 1, 2025, and used at least one color from the INX Color Catalog.

“Since its launch, the Colored by INX Can Design Contest has become a unique opportunity to recognize the creativity within the industry,” said Jeanie Morris, INX marketing and promotions manager who oversees the contest. “Each year the entries continue to impress, reflecting the dedication and talent of our customers and partners. I’m proud of how the contest has grown and its role in celebrating thoughtful design.”

The contest last year was won by the design, marketing, and sales groups from Jackie O’s Brewery in Athens, Ohio. They teamed with Bryn Perrott, a highly talented West Virginia woodcut artist, to produce the winning entry for Mystic Mama West Coast Style IPA. It was created in memory of Jackie Oestrike, the eponymous matriarch of Jackie O’s.

Contest rules stipulate using at least one color from the INX Color Catalog. After considerable testing and evaluation, the Jackie O’s team elected to use five of the more than 650 color metal swatches available from the metal decoration industry’s only true color standard. Combined with the benefits of the INX Color PerfectionÒ program, it streamlines the design to production process and helps products reach the market quicker.

“The Colored by INX Can Design Contest is always one of the highlights of our year,” added Morris. “We are always excited to see and hear the unique stories participants share through their exceptional work, and we anticipate this year will be no different.”

Morris went on to explain the judging and voting processes remain the same. Five brand design, color, and printing representatives review each submitted entry. They will determine the five design entry finalists by examining originality, overall design aesthetics, best use of the color palette, and the project statement on how the INX Color Catalog was involved in the design.

Returning judges for this year’s contest include Alex Fordham, owner of The Metal Packager magazine in London; Sarah Jacks, Solutions Sales Representative for INX International; and Marshall Thompson, co-founder of Canworks, a digital aluminum can printing company in Austin, Texas. Joining them are two new members: Chris Crowell, the co-founder and editor of the award-winning trade website Craft Brewing Business, and Jaci Russo, P.C.M, the CEO and co-founder of strategic branding agency brandRUSSO, in Louisiana.

The five design entries they select will be announced on May 19. Each judge gets one vote, and public input through social media will count as one vote. That process occurs from May 21-23 before the winner is announced on May 28 via the INX website and social media pages.

In addition to bragging rights for the next year, the contest champion receives an engraved trophy and industry recognition, including a feature article in INX’s Color Perfection Magazine. Complete contest information is available regarding contest dates and times, submitting a design entry, and the official contest rules.