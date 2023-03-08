SheetLabels.com (SLI), a digital and flexographic label manufacturer, has announced the opening of a new facility in Pflugerville, Texas, in the Austin metro area. The move significantly expands the company’s capacity while enhancing customer service to clients in the South and Western United States.

Equipped with redundant capabilities of its flagship location in New York State, the new facility houses both flexo and digital presses, including both inkjet and electrophotographic digital technologies.

Label finishing and embellishment techniques on-site include embossing, hot and cold foiling, tactile and standard varnishing, and specialty film lamination. In addition, laser finishing is also available for prototyping and converting the most intricate of label diecuts.

Complementing its extensive printing and converting capabilities, SLI also offers at the new Texas location comprehensive creative and design services. Blank sheet products are also available for immediate delivery, while the entire product line benefits from improved lead and shipping times to the West Coast.

Alan Etheridge, SLI’s senior vice president, said, “We’re always listening to the unique needs of all of our clients, and will continue to heavily invest in areas that provide benefits and services. Our expansion into Texas gives us needed manufacturing redundancy, specific capacity, and the ability to service our Southern and Western clients in an improved and meaningful way.”

Etheridge added, “This is an exciting time at SLI, as we expand and further commit to our loyal and strategic customer base both in Texas and beyond. The manufacturing team we were able to recruit for our new facility has been key to our investment here in Austin. Our press core is equipped with over 150 years of combined industry experience specific to labels, and has made an immediate and positive impact to our overall manufacturing quality.”

Adam Gray, president and founder of SLI, said the new location in Texas signifies the first of several growth initiatives anticipated in the near future.

“Strategically located in the heart of Texas, and equipped with an exhaustive fleet of printing and finishing assets, we are uniquely positioned to support the robust entrepreneurial businesses in this region,” Gray said.

“Our overall company mission – to provide a full-service product decoration experience for clients of every size – resonates through our continued regionalized manufacturing model,” Gray said, adding, “The new plant in Texas is one of many planned expansions over the next 24 months, and we are extremely proud of the impact and progress this expansion is having for our clients.”



