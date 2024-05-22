Packaging Strategies recently sat down with Bill Kral, Chief Commercial Officer of Inovar Packaging Group, to discuss the advantages of digital printing when it comes to providing flexibility to brand managers.

PS: What are some examples of digital printing being used to attract consumers?

BK: If you think of the “Share a Coke” program … a different name on every bottle of Coca-Cola. There’s an example where a very large brand used digital printing to personalize their product, and, frankly, attract another demographic back to their product. They were starting to lose some of the younger generation, and they pulled it back in by using digital printing – but on a very large scale.

But you’re still seeing it today. Simple things where brands are personalizing products for a university, or a regional marketing campaign in one particular city.

We are seeing it more and more, even down to the individual. Pet food, for instance. You’re now starting to see a lot of the marketing out there for personalized pet food. You can go online and enter information about your pet, and they will actually create a product that’s unique to that. When it shows up on your doorstep, it has your pet’s name on it. It has their picture on it. It has information about why this is beneficial to your pet.

PS: Why are some brand managers reluctant to switch from conventional printing processes to digital printing?

BK: Spirits, craft beer, supplements and personal care … these are examples of product packaging where you have heavy embellishments. Lots of foil stamping. Lots of embossing.

They would say, ‘Digital printing is nice and everything, but I’m going to diminish my brand if I start to print digitally.’ However, in today’s world, I can give you everything that you do conventionally in a digital format. So some organizations have jumped into digital printing, but a lot are still sitting on the sidelines.

The people who are jumping in tend to be the higher-cost prospects that have a lower volume of sales. So especially in the GNC stores, the vitamin shops … you're already seeing a lot of very high-end looking labels on lower-volume units, whether it be whey powders or other types of nutraceuticals.

PS: Why is digital printing advantageous when it comes to testing new messaging?

BK: Digital allows you to quickly go and do some test marketing on a refresh to your brand and see how it pulls, see how it looks … without incurring a ton of costs. There’s always the option of trying five different variations and seeing which one pulls better … or doing a small 10-person or 20-person sampling. You can make sure that you’re not putting off current consumers and that you’re attracting new consumers.

Pepsi changed their logo. That whole idea of revamping your logo, your branding on a 12- to 18-month basis is important. Even slight color variations can make a difference.

PS: What are the advantages of digital printing when it comes to consumer engagement and preventing counterfeiting?

BK: Using digital, you can make every single label different if you want to.

You could put unique QR codes on every single product … a unique serial number … you can put in micro-numbering, things that can’t be read easily. That would make it very hard for counterfeiters.

Also, if you have a consumer scan your QR code upon purchase to verify that this is a genuine product, that QR code will actually bring the consumer to your website somewhere, so now you can start interacting with your consumer.

PS: What’s an example of Inovar helping a customer to experiment with its branding using digital printing?

BK: We worked with a high-end water company that wanted their product to have a differentiation on shelf. They compete with the Fiji waters of the world. They wanted a very high-end look to their product, but they actually wanted every product to look different.

So they came up with 10 different variations of their logo, and then 10 different variations of a scene that you see coming back through the bottle. Then we wrote an algorithm that basically said, ‘We're going to do a random thing between logos and pictures.’

So only one in every 500 bottles is the same. You're seeing all the different variations of logos and pictures, so you're never really holding the same bottle twice.

It didn't change their operations. It didn't change their production. It didn’t change their cost to market a whole lot. The whole idea was that they sell single-serve bottles of water for several dollars a bottle, and they wanted it to look completely different on shelf from their competitors out there.

About Inovar Packaging Group

Inovar Packaging Group is an award-winning converter, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that produces innovative prime labels, shrink sleeves and extended content labels for many of the nation’s leading brands.

Bill Kral leads all aspects of Inovar’s sales and marketing strategy focused on creating value for their customers and the brands they serve.