Tasha Ventimiglia, Group Director, Labelexpo Americas, recently answered some questions about what to expect at Labelexpo Americas 2024, which will take place September 10-12 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

1) What can attendees expect at Labelexpo Americas 2024?

At Labelexpo Americas 2024, attendees and exhibitors can expect to see the very latest innovations that are shaping the future of the label and package printing industry — including sustainable material solutions, short-run flexible packaging, workflow automation, and radio frequency identification (RFID) technology.

Attendees can expect to see hundreds of live demonstrations showcasing the latest digital printing technologies and flexo press technology, finishing equipment, materials, inks, and preproduction systems.

There will also be new show features including the FlexPack@Labelexpo which will showcase short run, added-value flexible packaging, including all the ancillary equipment, thermal lamination, pouching equipment, materials, and coatings required to enter this demanding market. At the Innovation Stage, exhibitors will get the opportunity to showcase their latest technologies.

There will also be Label Academy masterclasses on Shrink Sleeves and Flexible Packaging and a workshop on RFID Technology for Label Converters, aligning with the key trends to be seen at the show. This educational series will provide attendees with expert guidance into how they can enter or expand their label production into new, lucrative markets, add value and streamline their current operations.

In addition, there will be expanded networking opportunities, including a converter leadership lunch taking place on September 10. The lunch will feature a high-level converter leadership panel discussion, followed by a delegate Q&A, alongside an exclusive networking opportunity with peer CEOs and thought leaders from major converting groups.

A keynote breakfast on September 11 will include a high-level keynote session on automation and AI followed by an expert-led panel discussion, alongside an exclusive networking opportunity with industry leaders.

2) What are some of the hot topics you can see at the show?

As mentioned above, this year’s show will focus on RFID technology, automation, and flexible packaging. Label and packaging converters are looking to reduce waste and carbon footprint, automate as much as possible to compensate for skilled labor shortages, and diversify their businesses to follow emerging consumer packaging trends. These trends will be shown at Labelexpo Americas 2024, throughout our educational content and show features.

3) How many exhibitors will be at the show?

There will be more than 400 exhibitors showcasing the latest digital and flexo press technology, finishing equipment, materials, inks, and preproduction systems.

Flexo makes a welcome return to Labelexpo Americas 2024. Mark Andy launches three new flexo presses and Nilpeter demonstrates a 26-inch FA-26 for the first time in the United States along with an FB-14 press, which comes in both 14in and 17in widths.

4) What will be different at Labelexpo Americas 2024 compared to the 2022 edition?

One key difference will be the powerful return of flexography, which was one of the main areas of feedback from the 2022 visitor surveys. In particular, we see the introduction of three highly automated mid-web 26-inch flexo presses targeted at short-run flexible packaging, wraparound, in-mold, and shrink-sleeve labels.

5) How will the latest trends in flexible packaging and sustainability be highlighted?

Attendees can expect to see a full one-day conference session which will feature the diversification into new segments such as flexible packaging and cartons. There will also be a masterclass solely focusing on how label and packaging converters can enter or expand their label production into the flexible packaging market, add value and streamline their current operations.

TLMI, the sponsoring partner for Labelexpo Americas 2024, will host an Eco Stage on the first two days of the show, presenting the latest developments in sustainability. Labelexpo Americas has also partnered once again with Convergen Energy, TLMI (Tag and Label Manufacturers Institute) and Rosemont Exposition Services on a label waste sustainability program. The program is aimed at saving any printed materials, that would otherwise be going to landfill, at Labelexpo Americas 2024.

The show will be packed with hundreds of live demonstrations of the latest digital printing technologies launched by confirmed exhibitors such as HP, Canon, Durst, Bobst, Heidelberg, Screen, Domino, Dantex, as well as flexo and automated finishing solutions.