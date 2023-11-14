Label King has grown every year for the past two decades. In May 2022, Label King added digital printing to their arsenal with the Domino N610i digital UV inkjet label press, and refer to it as “the crown jewel” of their business. In October 2023, owner Robert Parker was awarded TLMI Converter of the Year.

In a recent video, Domino, a leading manufacturer and distributor of digital printing and product identification solutions, caught up with Label King to learn more about the company, their vetting process for adding digital printing, and the impact digital has had on their business.

“Our customers come to Label King for a few different reasons,” said Robert Parker, owner of Label King. “They want to get a good product, they want to get a quality product, and they want consistency. And I can tell a customer that we have a tremendous amount of experience in every single step of that chain to create a quality product.”

“Here at Label King we have multiple platforms, but we’d been wanting to get a digital press for quite some time and that is probably the most important thing for Label King going forward.”

In order to properly determine which digital printing provider to use, Label King employed a detailed vetting process that involved a blind test of eight different samples, and then a visit to the three companies that provided the best samples. After the visit stage, Domino emerged as the best fit for Label King.

“Domino had everything together, added Parker. “It was no problem for them. We were blown away by the simplicity of the press. It printed out what we wanted, in the vibrant colors that we were looking for, pretty much the first time. We bought the Domino press, and after buying the press, we got to see the Domino Difference.”

The implementation of Domino’s digital press has helped Label King with efficiency, customer satisfaction and consistency.

“[The Domino press] is so much more user-friendly, it’s easier to learn. If you know how to design or use PDFs, you can get taught how to use a digital press,” said Turi Fiske, Digital Production Manager at Label King. “We know that with less people, less overhead, we can get more out the door with this press. This is the crown jewel of what we do here.”

“It’s interesting,” noted Parker. “In the Label King’s journey for over 20 years, I wish I would have gotten a digital press earlier. The digital press has helped tremendously to increase our flexo runs. It’s opening up the other machines for the best flexo jobs. And it’s become more efficient. Our sales are up. We were able eliminate our third shift. We kept all of our employees. And our customer service is up.”

“The Domino difference to us is the service level that we get when we need it, on a day in and day out basis. They take it personal, just like we take it personal. And that’s caring about the business that they have, just like we care about the business that we have.”

