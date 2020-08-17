Lloyd brings over 30 years of experience to Domino, with a career including roles as sales development manager, national & regional sales manager and regional market director. Over the past 20-plus years he has worked at EFI, HP and Bobst, in which he was responsible for sales of digital and traditional corrugated printing machinery. Prior to that, Lloyd spent 12 years at Diagraph, providing coding, marking & labeling solutions to brand owners for their products and packaging.

Lloyd’s career in corrugated began with Bobst, where he spent 15 years selling corrugated and folded carton machinery throughout the USA. Over the past 6+ years he has been providing both single-pass and multi-pass digital solutions to the corrugated industry with HP, and most recently EFI.

Lloyd is very involved with AICC where he serves as an Ambassador… introducing new, incoming members to existing AICC members and helping them get acclimated and feel welcomed within the association.

Domino, a major player in digital inkjet printing within the labels sector, entered corrugated in June 2020 with the introduction of the X630i digital aqueous inkjet corrugated press. Immediately, Lloyd wanted to be part of the company.