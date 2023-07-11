Domino, a leading manufacturer and distributor of digital printing and product identification solutions, shared the news that packaging solutions provider, Independent II, has been recognized in the 2023 Digital Labels & Packaging Awards for its Jeptha Creed Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey RSC corrugated box solution, produced on the Domino X630i digital aqueous inkjet press.

Independent II, located in Louisville, Kentucky, is a privately-owned and operated corrugated manufacturer, providing total packaging solutions to their customers. Independent II designs, manufactures, warehouses, and delivers corrugated and packaging that protect their customers’ products in-transit and sells them on shelves.

Having previously won for ‘Excellence in Flexography’ on the Jeptha Creed box in 2020, for Independent II, this subsequent award in the ‘Analogue-to-Digital’ category signifies that “brands now have choices without compromise”. With Domino’s X630i, Independent II further improved the print quality while eliminating the need for ink plates.

“This award validates our vision and investment with Domino,” says Finn MacDonald, President, Independent II.

The Digital Labels & Packaging Awards were introduced in 2022 to represent the full depth and breadth of work produced using digital printing and converting equipment. One of 14 awards bestowed on printers and converters involved in the digital print for packaging supply chain, the ‘Analogue-to-Digital’ category recognizes solutions previously printed using conventional processes, but now progressed digitally to benefit the converter and their customers.

Commenting on the Independent II award submission, the judges noted: “Changing from flexo to inkjet in a challenging heavily inked design, opening detail in the logo while eliminating noticeable fluting marks scored highly.”

“Independent is thrilled to receive this award. It recognizes our goal to bring brown, branded, and digital packaging success to our market,” added MacDonald. “The Domino X630i single-pass digital press produces award-winning, aqueous-based, four-color print on uncoated and coated corrugated sheets – which our business is built on. Independent and Domino share a vision to deliver ‘everyday digital’ impact to markets where the pop and flexibility of single-pass digital create bolder business opportunities.”

Launched in June 2020, the X630i is designed for everyday corrugated production. The press allows corrugated box printers to maximize productivity and efficiency, enabling the profitable development of short- and medium-run market opportunities and facilitating new business streams.

“Domino is delighted that Independent II has been acknowledged within these prestigious awards for its innovative work with Jeptha Creed and Domino’s X630i,” concluded Matt Condon, Business Development Manager, Domino Digital Printing North America. “This is an industry-leading example of what can be achieved with today’s digital inkjet solutions, and we are proud that our technology has facilitated such success.”

To learn more about the Domino X630i corrugated press, please click here.