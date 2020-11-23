Domino announced the launch of the N730i digital UV inkjet label press, introducing the new Domino Generation 7 inkjet platform. The N730i incorporates new features including the revolutionary Brother BITSTARTM 1200dpi piezo printhead, the SunLight graphical user interface and the latest automated Domino i-Tech intelligent Technology features including i-Tech SetAlign and i-Tech CleanCap2.

The new press is designed to print jobs including those with a ‘silk-screen-like’ white, at 230 ft/min. The Brother BITSTARTM 1200dpi printhead uses a combination of the smallest drop sizes of 2.1pl and nominal drop sizes of 2.8pl and 3.3pl to provide consistent ink density across the image. Patented triple-layer polycrystalline micro piezo technology minimizes cross talk and delivers precise nozzle control for optimum drop placement accuracy.

Domino’s unique intelligent Technology (i-Tech) features represent developments designed to measurably improve efficiency, use, function, and reliability. i-Tech SetAlign is a new automated system that sets density and accurately aligns the printheads. Domino has also enhanced performance with i-Tech CleanCap2, an automated printhead cleaning and capping system, which is a controlled process reducing manual operator intervention and waste.