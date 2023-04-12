Sutherland Packaging, a leader in corrugated point-of-purchase (POP) displays and retail packaging, has substantially expanded its digital print capabilities with the world’s second HP Pagewide C550 Digital Press.

Sutherland Packaging is among the first U.S. suppliers to add the newest generation of HP’s single-pass digital press, which features razor-sharp offset-quality printing in more than 16,000 vibrant colors at speeds comparable to conventional presses.

Sutherland’s investment allows customers unlimited marketing flexibility to personally engage customers with brand messaging that can change seasonally, regionally, per SKU, or even with targeted variable data. Any change in messaging simply requires a small artwork setup fee, and no replacing of costly print plates.

Print quality is enhanced with the HP C550’s razor sharp “litho replacement” registration and ultra-fine detail down to 4pt font, made possible by an impressive one million printing nozzles per pass. Production costs are maintained thanks to negligible make-ready times and speeds averaging 2400 sheets per hour. Sutherland customers now also have access to these benefits on super thin, F flute board.

Additional customer benefits include:

Speed to market. The new press further expands Sutherland Packaging’s ability to handle on-demand printing, last minute changes, and flexible print runs, expediting production time for everything from one-off prototypes to large-scale rollouts. Sutherland Packaging is able to print and ship orders in as little as 14 days.

The new press further expands Sutherland Packaging’s ability to handle on-demand printing, last minute changes, and flexible print runs, expediting production time for everything from one-off prototypes to large-scale rollouts. Sutherland Packaging is able to print and ship orders in as little as 14 days. Unsurpassed color quality. The HP Pagewide C550 Digital Press combines the conveniences of digital printing with the precision of conventional offset operations. Its ability to produce over 16,000 colors means a brand’s unique color profile will be perfectly matched and replicated.

The HP Pagewide C550 Digital Press combines the conveniences of digital printing with the precision of conventional offset operations. Its ability to produce over 16,000 colors means a brand’s unique color profile will be perfectly matched and replicated. Geographic coverage. Sutherland Packaging’s unique HP partnership provides crucial access to cover digital needs throughout the company’s East Coast service base, from Canada to the Carolinas.

Sutherland Packaging’s unique HP partnership provides crucial access to cover digital needs throughout the company’s East Coast service base, from Canada to the Carolinas. Recession Protection. Through the ability to efficiently and cost-effectively reach new customers and allow them to experiment with unexplored markets, the new press offers Sutherland Packaging customers increased flexibility to expand sales even in sub-optimal economic conditions.

“As one of the first suppliers to incorporate this sophisticated digital printing press into our day-to-day operations, Sutherland can offer our customers next-level speed, color-matching and flexibility,” said Tom Sutherland, President of Sutherland Packaging. “The press further enhances our digital services portfolio and exemplifies our commitment to infrastructure investments offering the latest technologies – to the benefit of our diverse set of customers.”

About Sutherland Packaging

A privately held company, Sutherland Packaging was founded in 1964 and is a leader in corrugated displays and packaging for retail and club stores. Its specialties include digital printing, custom packaging, structural and graphic design, full-color direct-print point-of-purchase displays, precision litho printing, fulfillment, and on-box marketing. For more information, visit www.sutherlandpackaging.com.



