Valgroup, a leader in plastic production, transformation and recycling, has announced the installation of the HP Indigo 200K, marking the 400th HP Indigo digital press for flexible packaging to be installed worldwide, and the first in South America. The installation of the 400th Digital Press is a significant milestone for HP’s flexible packaging offering, solidifying its position as the industry leader of choice for analog converters looking to expand their digital offerings.

Valgroup is one of the largest plastic producers, transformers, and recyclers in the world, and the largest in Latin America. The company invests in sustainable innovation and offers various innovative plastic packaging solutions, with its primary operations taking place in several plants across Brazil.

Valgroup focuses on volume production of flexible packaging. However, as the needs of CPG brands evolve, the company looked to tap the growing demand for the benefits brought by digital print, and the HP Indigo 200K was the only solution capable to address it. Now, as the only converter equipped with the technology in the South American region, the Indigo 200K press is unrivaled in enabling conventional players to diversify into new areas such as labels and shrink sleeves.

Designed to integrate seamlessly into production floors’ lamination and pouch making equipment, the HP Indigo 200K will streamline Valgroup’s production, increase efficiency and expand its flexible packaging portfolio. The enhanced automation of digital print empowers the print of dozens of jobs per day, while ensuring faster delivery times.

“At Valgroup we always install the best machines for our business” said Marcus Vinicius, Business Manager, Valgroup. “One of our main drivers to collaborate with HP and install the HP Indigo 200K was the need to respond to evolving market demands for flexible packaging. Installing the new digital press means we are empowered to enter new markets and offer superior print quality that meets the needs of our customers and at the same time, gain expertise in digital print that will set us apart from our competitors.”

Noam Zilbershtain, VP & General Manager, HP Indigo said “At HP Indigo, we have always been at the forefront of innovation, developing solutions that address the dynamic needs of the printing industry. The installation of our 400th flexible packaging press globally represents a historic achievement and reinforces our position as the pioneer and the only proven solution in digital flexible packaging. Through our proven LEP technology, we’re helping customers enhance their operational efficiency, deliver superior quality and advance their sustainability goals. Our commitment remains unwavering – partnering with customers to uncover new business opportunities and drive their profitability in an evolving market landscape.”

The HP Indigo 200K Digital Press is a cutting-edge digital press specifically designed for the flexible packaging market, delivering a 30 percent increase in speed and a 45 percent boost in productivity compared to its predecessors. Powered by HP’s Liquid Electrophotography (LEP) technology, the HP Indigo 200K offers high-resolution printing with exceptional color vibrancy and consistency.

As a global leader in sustainable plastic packaging solutions, Valgroup has further enhanced its environmental footprint by coupling the sustainability of the HP Indigo 200K with industry-leading mechanical recycling and advanced recycling processes that offer the most sustainable packaging in Brazil adding value throughout the entire value chain.