Esprit Alcoholic Fruit Drink Moves to Pressure Sensitive Labels

Esprit is a range of fruit-flavored RTDs, reinventing familiar flavors with an unconventional twist and making them multi-faceted and exciting. Distell recently entered into a partnership with MCC to re-launch Esprit in South Africa with a conversion from paper to pressure sensitive labels.

Esprit comes in three intriguing flavors - Mango with a twist of Chilli, Watermelon and Strawberry with a twist of Lime, and Blueberry and Basil with a twist of Hibiscus – that inspire an independent spirit and sassy confidence.

These exciting variants are furthermore distinctive for their pressure sensitive labels featuring striking iconography and colors. “Traditionally, Esprit was decorated with a wet glue label and the switch to clear, pressure sensitive labels rocketed the brand to new heights," said Harry Havenga, business development and marketing – Africa.

The South African consumer landscape is demanding and forever changing. MCC’s aim is to help clients to differentiate their brands in this highly competitive market and to guide them successfully to new growth targets. In this case, Esprit is aimed at self-assured success seekers that are committed to staying true to themselves.