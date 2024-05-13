American Packaging Corporation (APC), a leader in flexible packaging, opened a second production unit of digitally printed flexible packaging in its Wisconsin Center of Excellence. For the Wisconsin digital packaging unit, APC invested in best in class packaging equipment and service capabilities, including digital printing, laminating, registered coating, and pouch-making equipment, coupled with a rapid response library of stocked packaging materials, designed for order fulfillment in 15 days or less. This is a second location for digitally printed packaging, which also includes APC's Iowa Center of Excellence.

This latest investment in digital printing expands APC's serviceable order range, supporting the needs of smaller SKUs and midsize brands, as well as test markets and promotions. Coupled with APC's wide web, rotogravure and flexographic printing capabilities, with this expanded investment in digital printing, APC has the optimal portfolio of capabilities to fully support its customers and all of their packaging needs.

APC selected a state-of-the-art digital printing press with fast color matching, supported by inline spectro and scanner, delivering automated and fast calibration of spot colors vital to brand owners, along with repeatable color-to-color registration.

Fred Morse, director of Digital Technology & Sales, added, "APC is passionate about our business, driving us to continually enhance our support of our customers. Drawing inspiration from this commitment, we meticulously evaluated digital printing & converting equipment options from around the world to select the ultimate combination of system capability, speed and color matching available, delivering exceptional quality and value to brand managers."

"American Packaging invests at an unprecedented level in world class facilities, equipment and packaging technologies, so our customers know that APC is a partner that can provide them with flexible packaging that will truly elevate their brand" said Ray Graham, president of American Packaging Corporation.

For more information about American Packaging's digital packaging options: https://americanpackaging.com/solutions/digital-printing.