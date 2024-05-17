Building on the successful launch of its flexo prepress system for the label segment, ECO3 is now set to extend its portfolio into the flexible packaging market. By adding further ecological benefits, ECO3 offers a total solution for sustainable prepress and in-house platemaking.

From May 28th until June 7th, ECO3 will demonstrate a complete aqueous system for the flexible packaging segment at drupa, including a digital imager, dry film laminator and an all-in-one exposure-processing unit. In addition, the new MAGIS Eco ReFlow water reclaiming unit will premiere at the show. This revolutionary system allows customers to reduce their waste generation during platemaking drastically.

“Expanding the reach of our MAGIS ECO solution to the flexible packaging segment is a natural progression of our growth strategy in the flexo market,” says Guy Desmet, Head of Marketing at ECO3. “The industry has been incredibly receptive to our aqueous prepress system, welcoming the sustainability aspects and the ‘total solution’ approach. MAGIS ECO supports repro houses and printers to move to a water-based system, offering highest image quality, all the way from artwork to press-ready flexo plates.”

The upcoming trade show will also mark the extension of ECO3's dry film assortment to enable full compatibility with the broad installed base of flexo imaging systems. The film can be used as a drop-in product, drastically increasing image quality compared to current setups. Dry film lamination can be combined with both MAGIS water-based and solvent-based flexo plates.

Demonstrations of ECO3’s dedicated packaging software solutions will also take place on the booth. These include the Amfortis all-in-one PDF workflow with SPIR@L screening and GridTune surface patterning for image quality and ink transfer enhancement.

“At drupa, ECO3 will show the many opportunities for repro houses and printers to integrate an eco-friendly solution, either in full or by choosing those components that fit into their operations,” explains Rainer Kirschke, Market Manager Flexo. “MAGIS ECO represents an integrated solution from one sole supplier, offering inherent advantages, but it remains an open system giving customers the flexibility to tailor it to their needs.”

ECO3 will be present in Hall 5, booth C31.