Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, has created a new secondary paper packaging solution for wrapping bundles of food and drinks, replacing plastic shrink film that has been the industry standard.

The new paper solution, TrayWrap, is made with Mondi’s Advantage StretchWrap and is being used by a coffee brand to secure 12 coffee packages for transportation across Sweden.

The paper wrap holds the coffee packs tightly in place with 4-6 adhesive dots on the bottom side of the existing corrugated tray. Pre-punched folding points ensure stability on each open side, meaning that the products can be seen, stacked, transported and easily unpacked for sale.

Advantage StretchWrap is 100% kraft paper made from renewable resources. It has no coating, is fully recyclable and easy for retail customers to dispose of in Europe’s existing paper recycling streams. The solution has a unique combination of mechanical properties. While having a high strength and excellent puncture resistance it exhibits very good stretchability, making this solution also suitable for grouped packaging applications, in line with future regulatory requirements in Europe.

By working closely with Meurer, Mondi has been able to ensure that existing machinery can be adapted to accommodate this new solution: the technology used is similar to the one used for film technology, so it is easy for food and drink producers to modify existing processes, as opposed to investing in new machines. Extensive independent testing has proven the effectiveness of the solution.

Meurer’s latest Paper Hood Machine (PHM) uses an in-line paper technology that has higher resistance against mechanical stress, being able to efficiently handle a wide range of paper qualities including Mondi’s Advantage StretchWrap, as well as various tray formats.

“Our aim is to be always innovating and providing solutions that work for the product, the customer and the environment,” said Larsgoran Berglund, Business Development Manager Kraft Paper, Mondi. “By working closely with Meurer, we are jointly mapping out a path to sustainability that is convenient for customers, supporting them in achieving their own sustainability goals.”

Jens Averbeck, Senior Global Key Account Manager, Meurer adds: “We are delighted to be working with Mondi, developing solutions that will provide food and drink producers with effective and secure packaging solutions that reduce or replace unnecessary plastic. This is just one example of how effective paper can be in securing goods, and we look forward working with more food producers with this product and process, tackling today’s challenges in the FMCG industries.”

Mondi and Meurer will host a live webinar on Thursday, June 13 at 10 am, about the technical features of TrayWrap, explaining the characteristics and end uses of the kraft paper solution. You can sign up for the free webinar here.