Innovia Films, a material science pioneer and major producer of BOPP films, has announced the launch of a white ultra low density film that was specifically engineered to be a good fit for ice cream flow wrap packaging.

“Nothing screams summer more than ice cream and we are proud to be able to offer our new VL40 white cavitated film that is an excellent partner for one of our favorite summer treats. A typical way to package ice cream is to use high-speed flow wrap packaging that preserves the quality of the product until consumption,” explains Alasdair McEwen, who heads up the European Packaging Division of Innovia.

The new film grade was developed and successfully trialed and launched by the science material experts at their Innovia Films site in Płock, Poland.

“Our film is a high-gloss white coextruded OPP film with a very wide heat seal range. We made some significant changes to our extrusion lines to be able to deliver this specific film grade that is ideal for ice cream sandwiches and popsicles. The team did a great job in a very short time,” comments Piotr Piasny, General Manager at Innovia Films in Płock. “Amongst other features it offers a very high puncture resistance which is important to preserve the valuable product and prevent food waste. The printability of the product means you can achieve a superior graphic appeal, and the film provides an easy-to-open package.”

The films are largely unaffected by climatic conditions but should not be stored at temperatures above 104°F (40°C). Under suitable storage conditions, the film can be stored for a period of 6 months without any risk of deterioration.

The VL40 film is available from Innovia Films in Poland for testing now. To learn more about Innovia Films, please visit https://innoviafilms.com/.