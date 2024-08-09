In a move to establish a resource base and reinforce support for local distributors, INX International Ink Co. has hired Blair Welch as the Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand.

A 32-year printing industry veteran, Welch is working with local distributors and developing new business in the Australasia region, which also includes some nearby islands in the South Pacific Ocean. Based in Auckland, New Zealand, he reports directly to President & CEO Bryce Kristo.

Welch has spent the majority of his career working with major global ink companies across Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. In his last role as Hubergroup’s Managing Director, he spent the last five years working in Melbourne. Throughout the years, he has demonstrated success in account management, product development, and technical innovations. Passionate about the environment, his focus is to provide truly sustainable solutions that will add significant value to the entire supply chain.

Since he is adept and familiar with customer requirements in both markets, Welch says one of his immediate goals is to establish INX as a long-term partner and market leader across the region by focusing on sustainable solutions, quality, and service.

“INX is a global leader in manufacturing inks and coatings for all printing processes, including digital inkjet. This presented a unique opportunity for me to join a professional team that places a high priority on innovation and sustainability,” he explained. “With INX being the market leader in metal decorating, we have an excellent reputation for quality. This will provide instant credibility for entering other packaging segments in the region.”