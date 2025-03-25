German Packaging Institute Appoints Dr. Natalie Brandenburg as Managing Director

On April 1, 2025, Dr. Natalie Brandenburg will take over as Managing Director of the German Packaging Institute (dvi). The packaging industry network looks forward to welcoming an experienced manager with particular expertise in networking, sustainability, leadership and change management, who will bring together different perspectives from the value chain and create space for the development of innovative approaches.

“Dr. Natalie Brandenburg is a dynamic designer of change and solution‐finding processes with special expertise in sustainability, leadership and change management thanks to her many years of experience at a systemic organizational consultancy. She is experienced and skillful in leading teams in changing environments, advocates open communication, is a skilled mediator in navigating complex social situations and sees networking as the key to new ideas and innovative solutions,” explains dvi CEO Thomas Reiner.

“This makes her a perfect fit for the German Packaging Institute. The Executive Board, together with the entire team at the head office, are very excited to be working together with her. We are convinced that Dr. Brandenburg’s positive energy and strong drive to move things forward will continue to develop the dvi and that she will be a first‐rate public voice of the organization. She will ensure that our member companies continue to receive important services and decisive momentum from the dvi in the future.”

The new dvi Managing Director holds a Bachelor of Arts in German Philology, History and Anthropology and a Master of Public Policy (MPP). She holds a doctorate in conflict research from the University of Kent and subsequently enjoyed success as a senior consultant and mediator for Sedlák & Partner and most recently as a senior project manager and head of the sustainability center of excellence team for S&P Consulting SE.

“I very much look forward to working with the dvi team to bring together key players in the packaging industry and further expand our services. I am convinced that platforms that bring together different perspectives from the value chain and offer space for the development of innovative approaches will make a telling difference," says Dr. Brandenburg, looking ahead.