ProSpection Solutions has announced an exclusive partnership with System Square to bring their innovative X-ray and high resolution dual-energy technology to the US market. The industry’s first high resolution dual energy x-ray inspection system will be showcased at Pack Expo from November 3-6, 2024, in Chicago.

“System Square’s advanced X-ray technology and high resolution dual-energy systems represent the pinnacle of imaging innovation, offering exceptional clarity and detail for a wide range of applications. They detect foreign material that cannot be found by conventional inspection systems. This innovative technology will redefine the landscape of inspection and imaging with unparalleled precision and performance,” said Jeff Youngs, President and CEO of Prospection Solutions.

The SXM2 Series X-Ray Inspection Systems are equipped with high-precision dual energy sensors and ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE which allow processing of two overlapping images in one inspection. The combination of this inspection method and sensor technology yields images with higher contrast and crisp resolution, giving the system the capability to find extremely small contaminates consistently within the most difficult products. In addition to its precision inspection abilities, the system comes standard with a visual inspection assist function for easy contaminate location/removal and boasts an excellent hygienic design for easy cleaning.

The SXS2 Series X-ray Seal Inspection Systems bring two highly effective technologies together, X-Ray and Optical sensors, to work as one powerhouse unit with ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE. By doing so, these systems can not only be used as an X-Ray machine for foreign object detection or to confirm the package's relative weight, dimensions, product shape, defect, or total area, but it also performs as an extremely precise package seal monitoring system. By overlaying both X-Ray and Optical images, the SXS2 can see seal contamination from liquids and solids in trays and flexible packaging - even through printed, colored, and aluminum films. With their intuitive operating systems and versatility, System Square's X-Ray Seal Inspection Systems will lead the US market in packaging defect identification.

“We believe the combined technical excellence of System Square and ProSpection Solutions' unparalleled customer support and industry knowledge will revolutionize the way we utilize X-RAY technology in the US market. We are extremely excited and proud to be partnering with System Square as the sole distributor in the US, to provide access to this revolutionary technology,” said Jeff.

Visit ProSpectionSolutions.com/ai-x-ray to learn more.