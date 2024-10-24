In partnership with System Square, Prospection Solutions is set to unveil the industry’s first high-resolution dual-energy x-ray inspection system at Pack Expo from November 3-6, 2024, in Chicago. This event marks the debut of this revolutionary technology in the United States.

X-ray inspection systems are pivotal to modern quality control, utilizing advanced generators and sensors to automatically detect foreign objects in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and industrial products. System Square’s innovative inspection strategies, combined with in-house development of critical sensors and controls, result in unmatched versatility and performance, ensuring safer and more reliable consumer products

The SXM2 Series Dual-Energy X-Ray Systems incorporate high-resolution sensors, differential energy imaging, and ON-BOARD ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE algorithms. These advanced technologies provide enhanced contrast and resolution, enabling the system to consistently detect even the smallest contaminants within the most challenging products.

The SXS2 Series X-Ray + Optical Seal Inspection Systems merge X-ray and optical sensors to deliver a comprehensive inspection solution. This system not only detects foreign objects and verifies package weight, dimensions, shape, and defects, but also performs precise seal monitoring. By overlaying X-ray and optical images, the SXS2 can detect seal contamination from liquids and solids in trays and flexible packaging, even through printed, colored, and aluminum films.

In addition to X-ray systems, Metal Detection Systems play a critical role in production environments by identifying metal contamination through non-contact inspection. System Square’s extensive experience in metal detection has led to the development of systems that offer superior precision and dependability.

The SD Series Metal Detection Systems feature multi-frequency inspection capabilities, high resistance to coil interference, and proprietary software that minimizes product influence on detection accuracy. With patent-pending automatic balancing features, the SD Series ensures detection consistency over time. The user-friendly interface, data management tools, and hygienic designs make these systems world-class solutions that help prevent food loss, protect brands, and enhance consumer safety.

To learn more about Prospection Solutions’ cutting-edge technology, visit booth #N6386 or prospectionsolutions.com/ai-x-ray.