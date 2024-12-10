Amazon has stopped packing products in single-use plastic delivery bags and envelopes in its Australian distribution network. Customers will now be receiving packages in flexible paper bags and padded envelopes, which are more easily recyclable in household recycling across Australia. This includes items sold by Amazon Australia and third-party selling partners that use Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA).

This means all delivery packaging for customer orders shipped from an Australian fulfilment center is household recyclable and can go straight in the bin – the bags, envelopes and boxes including the tape and protective filler. Amazon is also increasing the number of products that can be shipped in their original packaging provided by the manufacturer, with only an address label added.

“Moving to 100% recyclable delivery packaging in Australia is a major milestone. This project has been almost two years in the making, following a rigorous process of product development and testing to ensure the paper envelopes can also withstand the delivery process and customer orders arrive safely,” said Janet Menzies, Amazon Australia Country Manager. “We are proud of this progress but it’s just the beginning and we will keep innovating to improve our packaging.”

While Amazon has worked hard to reduce single-use plastic packaging material, there are still a few instances where customers in Australia may receive packages in plastic packaging:

While Amazon controls the packaging for items shipped to customers direct from its own fulfilment centers, third party sellers can ship directly to customers themselves, in which case Amazon does not control the packaging. Amazon shares expertise on alternative packaging options and encourages selling partners to use them.

When a product comes in a single-use plastic bag from the manufacturer and the bag is suitable, Amazon will deliver the product to the customer in the manufacturer-supplied bag. This avoids the addition of extra packaging.

Plastic preparation material such as bubble wrap may still be used where necessary, for example to protect fragile items like glass or to seal liquid products such as shampoo and soaps.

From cardboard boxes to flexible paper bags, Amazon is working hard to improve its packaging. The company has right-sized packages to match the products using less material overall and increased the amount of recycled content that goes into making them. In 2021, Amazon Australia replaced single-use plastic air pillows with recyclable paper filler to protect goods during shipping, and in 2023 it reduced box weights by 25% and label sizes by 50%, to minimize waste.

As part of its ongoing commitment to reduce packaging, Amazon Australia recently invested in three automated paper packaging machines that pack single products in paper bags that are made on demand for the item. These unpadded, durable and flexible paper bags are up to 77% lighter than similar-sized plastic padded envelopes and help optimize and reduce packaging weight and shipped air, minimizing waste while maintaining security.

Amazon’s ‘Ships in Product Packaging’ program is another way the company is delivering an increasing number of essential items – such as nappies, toilet rolls and cases of drinks – to shoppers without additional delivery packaging, such as a box or paper bag. Eligible items are shipped in the manufacturer’s original packaging with just an address label added, avoiding unnecessary material use and reducing the weight of deliveries.

Globally since 2015, Amazon has reduced the weight of outbound packaging per shipment by 43% on average, and avoided more than 3 million metric tons of packaging material. Since 2021, the number of products shipped without additional Amazon packaging has more than tripled in Australia.