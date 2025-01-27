WeighPack Systems, a leader in engineering & manufacturing primary packaging machinery, has announced the release of the Swifty Bagger S-3600 Duplex Servo, a powerful new addition to its high-performance Swifty Bagger pre-made pouch filling machine family.

Designed to maximize productivity, flexibility, and ease of use, the Swifty Bagger S-3600 sets a new standard for high-speed pouch bagging, capable of opening, filling and sealing up to 70 pre-made pouches per minute or 4,200 pouches per hour. Equipped with twin pouch infeed conveyors and dual fill stations, this advanced bagger seamlessly handles liquids, solids, and powders with high speed and precision.

Designed for High Performance and Operator Ease

As part of the trusted Swifty Bagger family, the S-3600 features a unique straight-line design, allowing operators full visibility of the bag opening, filling, and sealing processes. This operator-friendly layout reduces the need for additional personnel, simplifies servicing, and makes cleaning a breeze, ensuring uninterrupted productivity.

The Swifty Bagger family also offers seamless integration with printers, allowing businesses to efficiently add QR codes, expiration dates, or custom branding directly onto pouches, enhancing flexibility and operational efficiency.

Key Features of the Swifty Bagger S-3600:

High-Speed Performance: Opens, fills, and seals up to 70 pouches per minute.

Dual Fill Stations: Versatile handling of liquids, solids, and powders.

Straight-Line Design: Simplifies operation with clear visibility of all processes.

Bag Magazine: Ensures consistent pouch alignment for precise performance.

Automatic Zipper Opener: Streamlines pouch preparation.

Bag Shaker: Levels products during filling for a polished finish.

Integrated Exit Conveyor: Improves handling efficiency.

Printer Integration: Compatible with various printers for on-pouch coding and branding.

Versatile Pouch Compatibility

The Swifty Bagger S-3600 handles a wide variety of pouch styles, including:

DOY Pack, SUP, and SURP

Pillow, Gusseted, Quad, and Carry Handle

3-side sealed pouch, 4-side sealed pouch, shaped pouch

Whether packaging snacks, confectionery, seafood, meats, gummies, coffee, tobacco, flour, chemicals or pet treats, the Swifty Bagger S-3600 delivers exceptional versatility and performance, making it a valuable asset to any flexible packaging line requiring high production rates.

For more information about the Swifty Bagger S-3600 or the Swifty Bagger family, visit https://www.weighpack.com/pouch-filling-machines/







