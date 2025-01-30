Kelly Spicers, a leading West Coast distributor of paper, packaging, wide format products and facilities solutions, has announced that it has acquired Denver-based Creative Packaging Group, an independent packaging distributor with customers across the Rocky Mountain region.

Creative Packaging specializes in supplying its customers with a high level of service and a broad range of industrial packaging consumables and equipment to support their market needs, from production line to final shipment.

"As we continue to invest in the packaging business across Kelly Spicers, the acquisition of Creative Packaging fits well with our growth strategy, particularly for our multi-location customers," said Jan Gottesman, President of Kelly Spicers. "We look forward to welcoming the Creative Packaging team to Kelly Spicers and expanding our presence in the Rocky Mountain region while enhancing our service platform across the West."

The company has been in operation since 2019 and serves a wide spectrum of customers in the distribution, manufacturing, agricultural and food-processing sectors with both packaging supplies and equipment.

"Creative Packaging brings significant industry expertise and depth to the Kelly Spicers Packaging segment," said John Luyben, Senior Vice President, Packaging at Kelly Spicers. "Their focus on quality and service aligns perfectly with our mission to make doing business easy."

Kelly Spicers' expansion in the Denver market includes an upcoming move into a brand-new facility by the end of Q1, which will house all of its regional sales, distribution and warehouse operations.