Carton Pack S.p.A., a leading Italian company specializing in packaging production for the food industry, has acquired Clifton Packaging Group Limited (Clifton), a UK-based manufacturer of innovative flexible food packaging solutions. Carton Pack is a portfolio company of A&M Capital Europe (AMCE), a London-based private equity firm with €650 million of commitments under management.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Leicester, UK, Clifton serves a broad range of blue-chip brands, with a particular focus on the wet protein and snacks categories. Clifton has an established reputation for technical innovation in flexible films and pouches, positioning it as a key player in sustainable packaging solutions. Clifton will continue to operate under the leadership of its management team, led by CEO Shane DʼSouza.

The acquisition represents a significant milestone in Carton Packʼs strategy to become a leading European food packaging specialist, strengthening its footprint in flexible packaging, expanding into the attractive snacks and protein end-markets and establishing a robust presence in the UK market. The transaction is Carton Packʼs sixth acquisition since 2020 and the third since AMCE acquired a majority stake in the Group alongside the founding Leone family in April 2022.

“We are delighted to welcome Clifton Packaging into the Carton Pack Group,ˮ said Gianni Leone CEO of Carton Pack Group. “The acquisition represents a vital step in our global strategy to deliver both plastic and paper sustainable packaging solutions on a larger scale to the food industry. This partnership not only expands our product range but also strengthens our capacity to serve clients across Europe and beyond, further reinforcing our commitment to quality, service and innovation.”

Shane DʼSouza, Chief Executive Officer of Clifton Packaging, added: “Together, we are poised to redefine the future of packaging by leveraging our combined strengths to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and make a positive impact on the environment. We will continue to operate under our established brand while benefiting from Carton Packʼs extensive resources and industry expertise, including access to warehousing and distribution in Europe. It’s an exciting time for the Group and we look forward to what the future holds for us.ˮ