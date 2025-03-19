Oben Group Agrees to Acquire Vitopel do Brasil Ltda.

Oben Group announces it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of Vitopel do Brasil Ltda., a leading manufacturer of biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films consisting of manufacturing facilities in Mauá and Votorantim, located in the state of São Paulo, Brazil. The acquisition will expand Oben’s footprint as a global player in the industry.

Vitopel do Brasil is a specialized BOPP film producer known for its innovation and quality over nearly four decades. This move bolsters Oben’s position in the highly competitive flexible packaging films industry and establishes local BOPP manufacturing in Brazil.

With over three decades of experience, Oben Group has a global reach and a diversified portfolio—including BOPP, BOPE, BOPET, BOPA, PET-Shrink, CPP, CPE, CPA, and Cast films, as well as films with added functionality through Al/AlOx metallization and single/double-sided water-based coating processes—further complemented by Thermoformed Products and PET straps. This acquisition will leverage combined synergies to enhance overall customer service and operational efficiency.

Oben Group is looking forward to welcoming Vitopel do Brasil’s team and to have a successful integration that benefits clients and stakeholders.

Closing of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approval by CADE (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica), which is Brazil's national competition regulator.

About Oben Group

Oben Group produces polypropylene, polyester and nylon films for flexible packaging, coatings for the graphic industry, polypropylene thermoformed products, engineering resins and polyester strapping.

Oben Group opened its first plant more than 32 years ago in Quito, Ecuador. Today, the company has 14 manufacturing plants, one distribution center and eight commercial offices in 17 countries in America and Europe.