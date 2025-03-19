Flexible Packaging Flexible Packaging News

Mergers & Acquisitions

Oben Group Agrees to Acquire Vitopel do Brasil Ltda.

Oben Group and Vitopel logos

(Courtesy of Oben Group)

March 19, 2025

Oben Group announces it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of Vitopel do Brasil Ltda., a leading manufacturer of biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films consisting of manufacturing facilities in Mauá and Votorantim, located in the state of São Paulo, Brazil. The acquisition will expand Oben’s footprint as a global player in the industry.

Vitopel do Brasil is a specialized BOPP film producer known for its innovation and quality over nearly four decades. This move bolsters Oben’s position in the highly competitive flexible packaging films industry and establishes local BOPP manufacturing in Brazil. 

With over three decades of experience, Oben Group has a global reach and a diversified portfolio—including BOPP, BOPE, BOPET, BOPA, PET-Shrink, CPP, CPE, CPA, and Cast films, as well as films with added functionality through Al/AlOx metallization and single/double-sided water-based coating processes—further complemented by Thermoformed Products and PET straps. This acquisition will leverage combined synergies to enhance overall customer service and operational efficiency.

Oben Group is looking forward to welcoming Vitopel do Brasil’s team and to have a successful integration that benefits clients and stakeholders.

Closing of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approval by CADE (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica), which is Brazil's national competition regulator.

About Oben Group

Oben Group produces polypropylene, polyester and nylon films for flexible packaging, coatings for the graphic industry, polypropylene thermoformed products, engineering resins and polyester strapping.

Oben Group opened its first plant more than 32 years ago in Quito, Ecuador. Today, the company has 14 manufacturing plants, one distribution center and eight commercial offices in 17 countries in America and Europe.

KEYWORDS: BOPE BOPP flexible packaging film Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) thermoformed packaging

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Related Directories

  • Filmquest Group Inc.

    Supplying polyester film, nylon, and OPP, Filmquest is fast becoming one of the world's leading suppliers in films. It is Filmquest's commitment that already has them recognized as the premier merchant converter of PET film to the converting industry. Questar® polyester film can be supplied in any quantity from one roll to a truckload within 24 hours. Quality and service are the hallmarks of Filmquest's role in today's supply chain management and logistical support.

Keep the info flowing with our eNewsletters!

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!