Mehtaflex LLP Installs SOMA's Optima2 Flexographic Printing Press

SOMA has announced the successful installation of its state-of-the-art Optima2 flexographic printing press at Mehtaflex LLP, one of India’s foremost pioneers in CI flexographic printing. This milestone reinforces Mehtaflex’s commitment to innovation and quality in the flexible packaging industry.

A Legacy of Excellence in Indian Flexo Printing

For over 40 years, Mehtaflex has been synonymous with superior-quality barrier films and high-performance flexographic printing. Operating one of the largest CI flexo printing facilities in India—with an impressive nine CI flexo presses under one roof—Mehtaflex has consistently set industry benchmarks for print quality, efficiency, and sustainability.

The addition of the SOMA Optima2 represents a strategic move to optimize both long and short-run print jobs while minimizing waste. The decision to invest in SOMA technology was driven by Optima2’s ability to meet the growing demand for high-quality, cost-efficient short runs, without compromising on productivity for larger print jobs.

Advancing Production with SOMA Optima2

“We chose SOMA not only for its cutting-edge technology but also for its ability to handle short-run jobs with minimal waste, which is crucial for our operations,” collectively state Kantilal Mehta, Ranjit Mehta and Vijay Mehta, Co-Owners of Mehtaflex LLP. “With the Optima2, we are confident that we can enhance our efficiency while maintaining the premium quality that our customers expect.”

Designed for flexibility and automation, the SOMA Optima2 features an advanced bounce control system for exceptional print stability and IRIS technology, ensuring quick and precise job changeovers. These attributes make it an ideal solution for Mehtaflex’s evolving needs.

Strengthening SOMA’s Presence in India

“With this latest installation, we continue to expand our footprint in the Indian flexographic printing market. The partnership with Mehtaflex underscores our dedication to supporting converters in India with world-class technology, expert service, and tailored solutions that drive profitability and efficiency,” emphasizes Pavla Kusa, Commercial Director SOMA.

“Our collaboration with Mehtaflex highlights the growing demand for high-performance flexographic printing solutions in India,” said Suhaas Kulkarni, GM SOMA India “We are proud to be part of their journey and look forward to supporting them in achieving their production goals.”

As the Indian packaging industry continues its rapid growth, SOMA remains committed to providing innovative solutions that empower converters to meet the challenges of an evolving market.