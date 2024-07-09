Eagle Flexible Packaging, Inc., a leader in the flexible packaging industry, proudly announces the acquisition of a SOMA Optima2 wide web flexographic printing press. This strategic investment underscores Eagle’s commitment to enhancing its production capabilities, capacity and delivering superior quality packaging solutions to its valued customers.

The SOMA Optima2, renowned for its precision and efficiency, is a significant addition to Eagle’s flexographic printing operations. Equipped with the latest in automation to include automated plate mounting, auto registration and speeds at or above 1,600 feet per minute, this press offers unparalleled capabilities, enabling Eagle to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the market. It also features SOMA’s Changeover Wizard, recipient of a prestigious industry-wide FTA Technical Innovation award that assures jobs are prepared quickly and without manual error.

"We are thrilled to integrate the SOMA Optima2 into our operations," said Ed Walenga, CEO of Eagle. "This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our mission to continuously enhance the exceptional service and quality we strive to provide all of our customers. With this new technology, we can offer our clients industry-leading print quality and production efficiencies."

The SOMA Optima2 features advanced capabilities, including quick changeover times, reduced waste, and precise color matching, ensuring that Eagle can produce packaging that exceeds industry standards. This aligns with Eagle's dedication to sustainability and operational excellence.

“SOMA is thrilled that Eagle has decided upon a SOMA Optima2 to produce extraordinary printing for their customers. They are committed to providing unparalleled quality products, as exemplified by the well-deserved honor of receiving the highest SQF quality certification,” says Garrett Taylor, SOMA North America Sales Director. “Their goal is to be a company that customers want to do business with, which exactly meets SOMA’s own mission.”

As Eagle continues to grow and innovate, the addition of the SOMA Optima2 reaffirms its position as a frontrunner in the flexible packaging sector. Clients can expect faster turnaround times, increased customization options, and the highest quality printing, all while benefiting from the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability.

About Eagle Flexible Packaging

Eagle Flexible Packaging, headquartered in Batavia, Illinois, is a family-owned and operated provider of innovative flexible packaging solutions, with a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Eagle Flexible Packaging serves a wide range of industries, including food, beverage, medical, pet care and more. The company's state-of-the-art facilities and experienced team ensure the highest standards of production and service.

For more information about Eagle Flexible Packaging, visit www.eagleflexible.com

About SOMA

Launched in the early 1990s, SOMA produces an entire range of machines, including flexographic printing presses, slitter rewinders, laminators, plate mounters and die cutters. All products are manufactured and assembled entirely in-house, enabling the company to oversee all aspects of production and quality control. The company is committed to developing new products with added value and to providing long-term service and maintenance to ensure the longevity of its products.

SOMA serves an international market from its EU-based facility in Lanskroun, Czech Republic, via sales representatives and a distributor network.