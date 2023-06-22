SOMA, a producer of flexographic printing presses, plate mounters, slitter rewinders and laminators, has announced that its existing agent in Canada, DTM Flexo Services, has decided to expand its product range with SOMA by exclusively offering the SOMA S-Mount as a stand-alone mounter for mid- and wide-web packaging in Canada.

Based in Stoney Creek, near Toronto, DTM Flexo Services is a Canadian flexographic printing and converting industries sales and service representative serving the Canadian flexographic market from coast to coast. DTM Flexo’s team has over 70 years of combined hands-on technical flexo experience, and a complete understanding of the flexo process, from prepress to press to post press. DTM Flexo Services began representing the SOMA range of equipment to the Canadian market in early 2021.

The SOMA S-Mount plate mounter puts the emphasis on fast and accurate plate mounting. The S-Mount has made it significantly easier for the operator to mount plates with increased accuracy, and also can help when the sleeve is placed into the press. When used along with IRIS, an Intelligent Registration and Impression Setting system, there is no longer a manual burden on the press operator to set or adjust controls. It is done automatically with minimum waste involved.

“I recently visited SOMA headquarters in the Czech Republic, had a close-up look at the equipment, and was very impressed with the company’s technology and manufacturing expertise,” said David McBeth, DTM Flexo Services President. “Companies are more comfortable installing different presses in their facilities. More and more are evaluating automation as a necessary feature in flexo presses. A SOMA S-Mount can mount plates for any flexo press, but also is the only mounter that offers intelligent automation compatible with three different automatic impression and registration systems, including SOMA IRIS. Therefore, it is possible to run the impression and registration settings of these different press manufacturers automatically from one S-Mount mounter. That can make mounting less complicated in mixed-press facilities, and perhaps will limit the number of mounters that are required. In our opinion, it is the most flexible mounter in the market.”

“SOMA is excited about the new focus DTM Flexo Services has placed on SOMA S-Mount mounters, and the work we are accomplishing in Canada,” exclaimed Garrett Taylor, SOMA Sales Director, North America. “We are actively participating together on a number of opportunities.”