NotCo, a global food tech company and key player in the plant-based food sector, has announced its partnership with SIG and is launching NotCreme and NotMilk High Protein products in SIG carton packs.

The partnership with SIG strengthens the company's expertise and flexibility in the plant-based food sector. NotMilk Original, zero-sugar, semi-sugar and chocolate milk products will also be available in aseptic carton packs from SIG.

NotMilk High Protein products in the flavors chocolate, vanilla with coconut and peanut butter, all with 15g of protein, are filled in SIG’s combismile 250 ml aseptic carton packs. The combismile carton pack offers a convenient drinking experience. With its curved, modern shape and easy-grip corners, combismile is easy to use on-the-go, and is designed to stand out on retail shelves. NotCreme is available in combiblocMini 200 ml.

Renata Kasahara, Head of Marketing America South at SIG, said: "With our agile and flexible filling system, we are able to offer high flexibility combined with speed. Our customers can respond efficiently to any trends that are shaping the market. Both NotCo and SIG are strongly committed to sustainable innovation and constantly looking for solutions that cut the environmental impact of food and beverage packaging even further.”

SIG's high-speed filling lines are highly flexible with waste rates of less than 0.5% and offer high productivity – aspects that contribute to the sustainability strategies of both companies. Both are committed to ensuring healthy and safe food with less impact on the environment through technology and innovation.

Growing market

SIG works in partnership with customers to bring food products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. This includes many brands in the plant-based beverage sector, a product category that is experiencing strong growth in many regions of the world, as a result of increasing consumer demand for healthier products with a lower environmental impact.

According to the research “Plant Based Foods Poised for Explosive Growth," published by Bloomberg Intelligence, plant-based foods are expected to account for 7.7% of the global protein market by 2030, valued at US$162 billion.

About SIG

SIG is a leading packaging solutions provider for a more sustainable world. With its unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, the company works in partnership with its customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. For more information, visit www.sig.biz

About NotCo

Latin America's fastest growing plant-based food technology company, NotCo uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology to map the molecular structure of animal protein foods and build original recipes that are 100% plant-based and guarantee the same taste and texture experience as Brazilians' favorite dishes, promoting consumption that minimizes environmental impact while being responsible to the ecosystem.

NotCo is the creator of market reference plant-based products, such as NotMilkTM, NotBurgerTM, NotChickenTM, NotMeatTM and NotMayoTM. In Brazil it has more than 2,000 points of sale. The brand operates in 12 countries: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, United States, Canada, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Colombia, Australia and Bolivia.



