Comexi Appoints Pau Xifra as President

Packaging machinery manufacturer Comexi has appointed Pau Xifra as the company’s new president, effective May 1, 2025. Pau Xifra will succeed Manel Xifra, who will remain involved as a member of the company's board of directors.

Manel Xifra said: “70 years after the foundation of our company, we are in an exciting moment, and we believe that it is good that a new generation, with new ideas and ways of doing things, will take over the leadership of the organization in order to face these challenges and achieve even more ambitious goals.”

Pau Xifra has been a part of the company’s board since 2018 and was appointed as the group’s strategy and transformation director in 2022.

In 2023, he became managing director, leading the company’s adaptation to market demands and bolstering Comexi’s position in the flexible packaging sector.

Pau Xifra said: “I am very grateful to the board and the ownership for their trust. It makes me very happy to be able to continue the legacy of all those who have made Comexi what it is today, a world leader in flexible packaging solutions.

“My responsibility is to continue building on these solid foundations and contributing to the growth of this great company. I know that, with the talent and dedication of the entire team, we have a future full of opportunities that we will seize successfully.”

José María Pastor Piera, the group's current strategy and transformation director, will now take on the role of managing director.

This change in leadership ensures continuity in Comexi’s strategy and its relationships with customers and suppliers worldwide.