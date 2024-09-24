The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the leading advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, has named Dan Felton as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Founded in 1950, FPA’s mission is to amplify the voices of converters, suppliers, trade press professionals, and academics, leading to effective advocacy, unique educational offerings, outstanding networking opportunities, and real growth for its members.

In his new role as President & CEO, Felton will be responsible for leading FPA’s dedicated team of professionals while growing the value of the organization and the flexible packaging industry to its members, partners, policymakers, and other stakeholders. He will lead efforts to expand FPA’s meetings and programs while growing and strengthening its membership base and advocating on behalf of them and the entire U.S. flexible packaging industry.

Felton brings extensive experience in association management and public policy advocacy, including coalition development and management, communications, membership growth, and strategic planning. Most recently, Felton served as Executive Director at AMERIPEN—the American Institute for Packaging and the Environment—where he led efforts to significantly increase the organization’s membership, revenue, proactive advocacy efforts, and public profile. He is particularly passionate about environmental, sustainability, and packaging issues and has lobbied extensively in those areas at the state and federal levels for multinational corporations, various coalitions, and trade associations.

“We are excited to have Dan Felton join us as FPA president. He is a proven leader with tremendous experience in the industry. I am confident Dan has the right approach to successfully navigate the FPA in the years ahead,” notes William Jackson, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer for Amcor Flexibles and FPA Chair. “We are thrilled to welcome him to FPA.”

“As a veteran of the packaging industry trade association world, I’m beyond excited to join FPA, the leading organization for flexible packaging,” said Felton. “FPA is well known for its strong, passionate leaders, talented staff, and members, and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with all of them to drive the organization forward and expand its reach.”