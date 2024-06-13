The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the leading advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, has announced that its long-serving President & CEO, Alison Keane, will step down from her position on August 1, 2024. The organization announced at the same time that it is initiating a search to identify a new leader.

Keane, who has led FPA since 2016, was recently announced as President of the International Sleep Products Association and Mattress Recycling Council.

Founded in 1950, FPA’s mission is to amplify the voices of converters, suppliers, trade press professionals, and academics, leading to effective advocacy, unique educational offerings, outstanding networking opportunities, and real growth for its members.

“It’s been an honor to lead FPA through 8 years of growth and evolution,” says Keane. “During that period, we have been able to expand how FPA helps its members. No organization offers the level of support that FPA offers the flexible packaging industry—one of the fastest growing segments in packaging—and provides a wealth of information to its members through focused programs and services. I am very grateful to have been a part of those efforts throughout the last 8 years.”

Keane attributes the success and growth of the association to strong, passionate leaders, talented staff, and members who actively participate. “This leadership will continue to drive the association and the industry forward.”

William Jackson, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer for Amcor Flexibles and FPA Chair notes, “Alison has provided the FPA with exceptional leadership over the last 8 years. She has helped us navigate in times of crisis and change. Under Alison's leadership, we grew the FPA and kept the budget and revenue on track with expectations. Her work with advocacy, particularly around materials of concern and governmental regulations, has been noteworthy. Her humor, positive attitude, and passion for the FPA have been noted across the Executive Committee, Board of Directors, and the membership. For the better part of a decade, Alison has done an outstanding job, and replacing her will be difficult.”

“Over the last 8 years, Alison's leadership has been instrumental in driving the association forward, fostering innovation, and collaboration in addressing key issues related to our industry,” states Russell Grissett, President of Sonoco Flexible Packaging, and FPA Vice-Chair. “She has been a tireless advocate, promoting and advocating on behalf of our members and our industry while championing sustainability within the flexible packaging industry. Alison's dedication and vision has left an indelible mark on our organization, and we are grateful for her unwavering commitment."

The association is drawing on the steps in its succession plan to guide the process of selecting a new President & CEO. It formed a search committee to oversee the process and has retained executive search firm Vetted Solutions to coordinate the search. The search will commence in June.