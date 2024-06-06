The International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) has chosen Alison Keane to be president of ISPA and the Mattress Recycling Council (MRC), succeeding Ryan Trainer, who is retiring after serving the mattress industry for more than 20 years.

Keane is an environmental attorney with more than 25 years of experience in the private, nonprofit, and governmental sectors. Prior to joining ISPA, she served eight years as president and CEO of the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), where she represented U.S. manufacturers of film, foil, paper, and other materials, as well as the converters that use those materials to make flexible packaging for food, medical devices, and industrial products, among others.

Keane was a keynote speaker at this year's Global Pouch Forum, which was held May 29-31 in Clearwater, Florida.

Before her tenure at FPA, Keane spent 16 years with the American Coatings Association (ACA), initially as counsel and later as vice president for government affairs. In this role, she spearheaded policy initiatives on behalf of the paint industry and served as the executive director, general counsel, and corporate secretary for ACA’s product stewardship organization, PaintCare. Her earlier career included positions at the Environmental Protection Agency’s headquarters, the Maryland State Senate and private legal practice.

Keane holds a B.A. in biology from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and a J.D. from Golden Gate University in San Francisco.

In her new roles at ISPA and MRC, Keane will build on the rich history and legacy of the sleep products industry’s trade association, which spans more than 100 years. She is committed to continuing the association’s mission to lead and advance the interests of the sleep products industry and MRC’s mission to contribute to a sustainable future by developing and implementing innovative mattress recycling solutions.

"I am honored to be named president of the International Sleep Products Association and the Mattress Recycling Council,” Keane said. “I look forward to working with our members and partners to advocate for policies that enhance the growth and prosperity of this industry and help consumers sleep better."