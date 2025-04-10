Lecta Launches Grease-Proof Paper for Flexible Packaging

Lecta is firmly committed to delivering innovative and more sustainable products that support a circular economy. The company’s broad range of flexible packaging papers, made from natural, recyclable, and renewable raw materials, is designed to protect product integrity with optimal barrier properties. The launch of Creaset HGP reflects this, creating packaging solutions that meet the evolving demands of today's consumers.

Creaset HGP is a one-side coated paper specifically engineered for grease-resistant product packaging. With its superior grease resistance, it is the ideal solution for demanding applications such as lamination for pet food bags and butter wrapping, where product protection and integrity are essential. It ensures the wrapped product stays fresh and protected without compromising quality.

This exceptional grease barrier is also PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) free, making Creaset HGP a safer, more environmentally responsible alternative.

In addition, Creaset HGP delivers outstanding print quality across the three most common printing methods: flexographic, offset, and rotogravure. This versatility enables manufacturers to create packaging with vibrant, high-quality graphics, ensuring their products stand out on store shelves.

In terms of sustainability, Creaset HGP earns an impressive recyclability score of 95/100 from CEPI (Confederation of European Paper Industries) and Level A certification from Aticelca. These certifications highlight the paper's ability to be recycled efficiently within existing recycling streams, making it the suitable choice for manufacturers committed to protecting the environment and to sustainability.

Furthermore, Creaset HGP is manufactured in accordance with ISO 14001 and EMAS environmental standards, ISO 50001 energy management standards, ISO 9001 quality standards, ISO 45001 occupational health and safety standards, and FSSC 22000 Food Safety Management Systems certification. It is also available with PEFC or FSC® C011032 Chain of Custody forestry certifications upon request.

With its exceptional grease resistance, versatility for printing, and high recyclability, Creaset HGP sets a new standard for packaging greasy products like pet food and butter, along with Lecta’s Metalvac GP PFAS-free, which also provides excellent grease barrier properties with a metallized finish. Together, they complete Lecta's new generation of papers for recyclable flexible packaging applications, offering an ideal solution for brands seeking high-performance, more sustainable, and premium-quality materials.

For more information on Creaset HGP and Lecta's full range of papers, please visit www.lecta.com.