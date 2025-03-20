Lecta Introduces Barrier Base Paper for Flexible Packaging Solutions

As part of its strategy to provide high-value, innovative, and environmentally responsible products, Lecta introduces Linerset FP, a groundbreaking high-performance barrier base paper designed for flexible packaging solutions.

This product is the ideal solution for converters and printers seeking to incorporate advanced barrier properties into their packaging, or using it as it is, offering a strong, flexible, translucent alternative for use in bags, pouches, and wrapping applications.

At the present time, when commitment to sustainability is a must, Linerset FP stands out as an innovative product that allows for the replacement of non-recyclable multilayer packaging with fully recyclable alternatives. Tailored for use in flexographic printing processes, Linerset FP not only meets but exceeds market demands for more sustainable packaging solutions.

This versatile material is suitable for a wide range of applications, including food packaging, industrial packaging, and more. Available in a variety of grammages (40, 45, 50, 56 and 78 g/m²), Linerset FP offers the flexibility to meet the diverse needs of customers across various industries.

The paper adheres to the highest regulatory standards, ensuring safety and reliability in a variety of packaging applications. It complies with food contact regulations, toy safety standards, and recyclability requirements, among others, reflecting Lecta's commitment to quality and security.

Additionally, Linerset FP is manufactured in accordance with ISO 14001 and EMAS environmental standards, ISO 50001 energy management standards, ISO 9001 quality standards, ISO 45001 occupational health and safety standards, and FSSC 22000 Food Safety Management Systems certification. It is also available with PEFC or FSC® C011032 Chain of Custody forestry certifications upon request.

With the launch of Linerset FP, Lecta reaffirms its position as a responsible, forward-thinking company committed to sustainability and continuous innovation based on natural, recyclable and renewable raw materials that contribute to a circular economy.