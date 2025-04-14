Verde Bioresins Announces New Biodegradable PolyEarthylene Film Grades

Verde® Bioresins, a pioneer in sustainable polymer technology, announced Thursday the expansion of its PolyEarthylene® film line of commercially available plant-based resins, a sustainability-focused plastics alternative to petroleum-based plastics.

Verde’s FDA-approved PolyEarthylene resins are biobased (plant based), recyclable and landfill biodegradable. They are FDA Title 21 Food Contact Compliant and shelf stable. The resin composition is a flexible replacement to operate in conventional plastic manufacturing equipment with similar cycle times and industrial recyclability as petroleum-based polyolefins. Importantly, the resins degrade using natural microbial activity and are third-party tested to be PFAS-Free, BPA-Free, Phthalate-Free, Non-Toxic and Prop 65 Compliant (no heavy metals).

Verde has successfully manufactured the following PolyEarthylene-comprised products, which are commercially available for the following applications:

Shrink (overwrap) film for packaging case products such as water bottles, juice, and soda in 12, 24 or 36 packs.

Durable film for products that require moisture barrier, increased strength and puncture resistance including ice bags (packs), shipping envelopes and other durable applications.

Extrusion Coating for use as a coating on paper coffee cups, plates, air pillows/cushion packing and food overwrap with a moisture and oxygen barrier.

Stretch film for use in pallet wrap. Verde has developed resin for several converters to be tested at major retailers in North America. The stretch film is suitable for virtually all shipping applications.

Additionally, Verde’s Blown and Cast Film grades are also readily available for commercial use.

“Verde continues to make inroads into the plastic industry through product innovation and development of its PolyEarthylene resin offerings that permit businesses to pivot from conventional plastic use,” said Joseph Paolucci, CEO of Verde. “In fact, we are working with a large number of global brands and converters that are committed to finding economically feasible ways to achieve their sustainability commitments to customers with meaningful end-of-life solutions replacing petroleum-based plastics without sacrificing performance or quality.”

Paolucci adds: “Only 5-6% of plastics are ever recycled in the U.S., with 85% going to landfills, and substantially all of the remainder being burned. We believe our U.S.-manufactured PolyEarthylene is an environmentally friendly alternative that will resonate and reset the plastics industry.”







