Pregis® Adds EVOH Barrier Film Capacity at South Carolina Facility

Pregis® is expanding its blown film operations at its Anderson, South Carolina facility by adding capacity for its ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) barrier film options.

Increased production of EVOH barrier films will allow the company to scale a variety of solutions, including its Pregis Renew™ Series sustainable portfolio. B-Series high-barrier polyethylene sealant film is the business’ most recent advancement within the Renew portfolio. This EVOH solution is engineered to be a critical replacement for metallized or polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) films, offering the market an all-polyethylene, mono-material flexible packaging structure. Pregis also offers a metallized version of its film for enhanced barrier performance suitable for more demanding applications in snacks, confections, and pet treats.

These solutions enable recyclability which can result in decreased landfill waste, and reduced carbon footprints by shifting from mixed-material laminations to mono-material structures. Pregis Performance Flexibles is hyper-focused on catering to this market through these latest innovations in barrier performance.

“As brands seek packaging that delivers both barrier properties and recyclability, Pregis is investing in the infrastructure needed to stay ahead of that demand,” said Bob Gargione, President of Pregis Performance Flexibles. “This capacity expansion ensures our ability to support customers with high-quality, high-barrier structures that meet today’s performance standards while enabling store drop-off recyclability.”

Designed for Efficiency Across Packaging Lines

The films produced on the new lines are engineered to run on a versatile mix of form, fill, and seal equipment. Their seal properties reduce operational downtime and avoid leaks. Pregis offers a differentiated manufacturing approach that ensures consistent quality, performance, and compatibility with customer equipment.

Leveraging EVOH for Shelf Life and Sustainability with Recyclability in Mind

EVOH is a copolymer used in multi-layer films to protect contents from oxygen, moisture, and grease, extending shelf life. This plays a key role in mono-material packaging formats, supporting improved recyclability. The new lines increase capacity and position Pregis to meet growing market demands for sustainable, food-safe packaging.

Spotlight on Innovation | See Pregis in Action at SPC Impact

Pregis will highlight its Renew Series flexible packaging solutions among a broad portfolio of sustainable innovations at the industry event SPC Impact this week in Seattle. To learn more about Pregis at SPC Impact, visit here.