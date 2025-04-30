Amcor Completes Combination with Berry Global, Touts Expected Synergies

Amcor plc today announced the successful completion of its all-stock combination with Berry Global, effective today.

As reported by Packaging Strategies, the planned merger was first announced in November 2024.

“Through this combination, Amcor enhances its position as a global leader in consumer and healthcare packaging solutions with the unique material science and innovation capabilities required to revolutionize product development and meet customers’ and consumers’ sustainability aspirations,” Amcor said in a statement. “With multiple new growth opportunities and $650 million of identified synergies, Amcor is well placed to deliver significant near- and long-term value for customers and shareholders.”

Amcor CEO Peter Konieczny commented, “This combination delivers on our strategy to become a stronger company with a broader, more complete offering for customers and enhanced positions in attractive categories. Our focus now turns to delivering on synergies and growth opportunities, including leveraging our extensive global footprint and enhanced innovation and R&D capabilities, while also further refining our portfolio.”

In fiscal 2026, before taking into account growth in the underlying business, Amcor expects delivery of $260 million of pre-tax synergies alone to drive adjusted EPS accretion of approximately 12 percent. By the end of fiscal 2028, the company expects total pre-tax synergy benefits to build to approximately $650 million and to have delivered an additional $280 million one-time cash benefits from working capital improvements.

Including full run rate synergies, annual cash flow is expected to exceed $3 billion by fiscal 2028, providing significant capacity for Amcor to fund organic reinvestment, value accretive M&A and shareholder returns through a compelling and growing dividend and share repurchases, taking long-term shareholder value creation to a new and higher level.