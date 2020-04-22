Amcor ULTRA Pouches Certified for Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization

Amcor’s ULTRA pouches are now certified for vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilization as well as steam sterilization at 134°C. This means that ULTRA pouches can provide a one-stop solution for the sterilization of all reusable medical devices.

ULTRA pouches provide a simplified alternative to other processes, as they can be used for both steam and hydrogen peroxide sterilization and are available in a range of sizes. Hospitals can now rely on one product for all their sterilization needs. The pouches also deliver a number of other benefits, including puncture-resistant durability, simple and quick to pack and process, and a user-friendly design.

The new accreditation provides the assurance that ULTRA pouches are compliant with the latest international and European EN 868 and ISO 11607 standards, including the Sterile Barrier System (SBS) requirement. This deems them suitable for use with all reusable surgical devices sterilized by either steam or hydrogen peroxide.

This latest development from Amcor allows for a simplified, faster and more effective packaging solution for reusable medical devices, delivering both increased confidence in sterility and a significant reduction in the volume and wastage of packaging materials.

