good natured Products Inc. has expanded the good natured® commercial product assortment to include pallet stretch wrap made from 51% plant-based flexible film.The eco-friendly pallet stretch wrap is made from plants, not petroleum as other stretch wraps.

good natured® has customized and sourced its plant-based machine and hand pallet stretch wrap in a range of the most popular gauges for the North American market. These products are made from 51% plant-based materials derived from rapidly renewable sugarcane and are chemically equivalent to conventional #4 LDPE to make the transition for businesses as seamless as possible.

"With our growing list of food producers and supply chain providers as customers, pallet stretch wrap is a natural addition to our product assortment that lets them extend their environmental commitment from the products they produce, to how they're packaged and now all the way to how they're shipped and stored," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "As part of our approach to offer our customers the widest assortment of eco-friendly products and packaging, we look globally for the latest sustainable materials and design innovations and then turn those into the products and packaging they're using in their everyday operations."