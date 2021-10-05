Mamata Enterprises, Inc. announced an OPEN HOUSE demo of the simplex Roll Stock HFFS Pouch machine and will be displaying the machine with a Multipond scale. The demo will take place virtually and in-person on October 18-29, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. 

The machine reportedly helps with the following: 

  •  Enhances flexibility with package pouch sizes from 80-200 mm
  • Two filling stations for packaging more than one product in a pouch or use it for MAP
  • Quick and easy changeovers with carousel design for filling section
  • Creates uptime and efficiency with format changeover in under 30 minutes (including filling section)

Visit www.mamata.com for more information. 