Antibacterial coating on films: Schur Flexibles presents antibacterial solution to optimize point-of-sale hygiene.

You enter the grocery and sanitize your cart, but what about the food packages you grab and put into your cart? At the point of sales, packets are often touched, picked up and put back. Consider how often products are touched, picked up, and put back. Chances are that packet of deli meat is covered with germs.

Schur Flexibles provides an added antibacterial varnish to a range of its top films and flowpacks to help prevent the spread of bacteria. Duda, a Polish producer of meats since 1989, has partnered with Schur Flexibles to offer consumers added peace of mind.

Analyzed and Tested for Maximum Safety

The antibacterial coated films by Schur Flexibles can be used for a wide variety of packaging. According to the Antibacterial Activity Analysis Result, the coating reduces the bacteria present on packaging by 95%. The varnish has been tested and confirmed safe for food packaging, including meat, dairy and fish, as well as cosmetics and more. In Poland, Duda, a well-known producer of meats and sausages, has been using it successfully to demonstrate the company’s commitment to responsibility during the pandemic and reassure consumers that handling their products is completely safe.

Hygienic Solutions at Shelf and Home

The antibacterial coating helps prevent the transfer of bacteria and puts gives consumers reassurance. For manufacturers, no changes to their production lines are necessary. Films coated with this varnish run as smoothly as uncoated films on all machines. In addition, it integrates perfectly into the printing process, ensuring that print quality remains at the same high level as all Schur Flexibles printing jobs.

“Food and consumer safety begin with intelligent packaging solutions. We are the first packaging manufacturer to offer this type of coating to our customers. With this solution, we are supporting manufacturers and retailers in their efforts to optimize hygiene and provide enhanced food safety,” explains Joanna Herbst, Commercial product manager conversion at Schur Flexibles.